Where to Find Olive Oil in Albania

Media Branch Agricultural, Food November 16, 2018

There are more than 12 million olive trees in Albania. More than ten percent of those trees are aged 1,000-3,000 years

Olive oil or the ‘liquid gold’ as it was called by Homer, is the most valuable component of the Mediterranean diet. November is the best time of the year to find high-quality olive oil in Albania. Products labeled as extra virgin Olive oil are available in every store, but the sad truth is that in many cases, the buyer won’t get the quality he’s paying for. Instead, one of the ways for finding an excellent product is to go and buy directly at olive oil processing plants. These facilities located almost in every major olive production region start their engines in autumn as small and big olive farmers begin harvesting their fruit. Olive oil specialists say that processing plants are best places where to look for a high-quality product at a reasonable price…