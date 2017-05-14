Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Login

Post-Communist Paradise in Albania

Travel May 14, 2017

Europe has a secret. It’s called Albania—a Maryland-size playground of rugged peaks, emerald seas, and ripping rivers. The only catch? It’s really poor, graft is rampant, and there’s little environmental regulation. Pack your bribe money for a warts-and-all jaunt through the wildest post-Communist state on earth. The Osum River flows out of Albania’s Korça highlands and hooks north to sluice through a 16-mile-long gorge called the Osum Canyon, one of Europe’s most spectacular white-water runs. A steady rain has riled the river into a Class III fury that’s now hurtling us through a particularly beautiful section…

             

