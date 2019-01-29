Kosovo: Life in the land of popstars

Media Branch Culture, Tourism January 29, 2019

When people think of Kosovo, they probably remember the war-torn country in the late 1990s. What they probably don’t think of is the fact that there is no place in Europe that can boast as many popstars per capital as Kosovo. Before telling you who those popstars are, let me emphasise that this was not the case when I first visited this country, back in 2004.

Dua Lipa (pictured below) has been at number one in the pop charts for more than 10 weeks. She is a perfect example of the positive vibe of the Kosovan capital Pristina, combined with a western attitude (she grew up partly in the UK). Another singer, also originally from Pristina, is the female with the most number 10 hits: Rita Ora…