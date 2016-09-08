Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Login

Kosovo Kaleidoscope – Tilt Shift 4k Aerial Time Lapse

Travel September 8, 2016

This clip takes us to the heart of the Balkans to explore historic Kosovo. Filmed in Prizren, Brod, Mirusha Waterfalls, Pec and Rugova Canyon, Joerg Daiber captured what he found most captivating about this landlocked country: “Kosovo may not be on the travel bucket list for many people. The Kosovo War seems somehow not too long ago and the lack of beaches makes this country a white spot on the travel map. However, if you do go there you will be amazed by the extraordinary beauty of the back country, the vibrant city life and friendly people.”…

 

           

