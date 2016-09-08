Kosovo Kaleidoscope – Tilt Shift 4k Aerial Time Lapse

-
by Media Branch on September 8, 2016 - 0 Comments
This clip takes us to the heart of the Balkans to explore historic Kosovo. Filmed in Prizren, Brod, Mirusha Waterfalls, Pec and Rugova Canyon, Joerg Daiber captured what he found most captivating about this landlocked country: “Kosovo may not be on the travel bucket list for many people. The Kosovo War seems somehow not too […]
-
by Media Branch on September 2, 2016 - 0 Comments
On Sunday 4th September 2016, Mother Teresa will be the 640th saint canonized since 1963. Half a million people are expected to attend the canonization at the Vatican, in a ceremony transmitted live to her adopted home of Kolkata and Catholic audiences worldwide. Many still do not realize that she was Albanian. Below is a […]
-
by Media Branch on September 1, 2016 - 0 Comments
Albania has been one of the best kept traveler secrets in Europe for a few years. Even with tourism expanding now it is still an amazing place to visit.
-
by Media Branch on August 24, 2016 - 0 Comments
For the best part of the last century, Albania was totally isolated under one of the most brutal communist dictatorships. Little came out of that isolation, least its music, but since communism fell in 1990 people like London-based record producer Joe Boyd have started to discover Albania’s unique Saze folk music…
-
by Media Branch on August 23, 2016 - 0 Comments
Albania borders the glittering cerulean waters of the Adriatic and Ionian seas. A rich span of coastline known as the Albanian Riveria boasts numerous quiet, undiscovered beaches all along the south of the country. The residents of coastal cities like Vlore, Sarande, and Dhermi easily enjoy some of the most beautiful beaches on the Mediterranean…