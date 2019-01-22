Ava Max: My parents left Albania in 1990 and lived in a church in Paris for a whole year

Media Branch Culture, Music, Profile January 22, 2019

Albanian-American Singer-songwriter Ava Max has had a remarkable few months since the release of her breakout single Sweet But Psycho, which narrowly missed becoming the UK Christmas number one. Ava Max is buzzing. She’s bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and raring to go at the start of what many critics are already predicting will be a stellar pop career.

Although you may not be familiar with her yet, there’s a very strong chance that you’ve heard her breakout single, Sweet But Psycho, which was nearly 2018’s Christmas number one in the UK.