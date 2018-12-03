Albania’s Junior Eurovision artist Ana Kodra signs up for Britain’s Got Talent 2019

Media Branch Music, Profile December 3, 2018

Last year, Ana won Junior Fest 2017 in order to be selected as Albania’s representative at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Tbilisi. At the contest, her performance of Don’t Touch My Tree earned her nation 67 points and 13th place! Ana returned to Albania’s Junior Eurovision selection contest this year, but Efi Gjika was victorious with Barbie.

Nevertheless, Ana is continuing her strife for success and has revealed she will be auditioning for the 2019 season of Britain’s Got Talent! As announced on her Facebook page, her audition will take place in Manchester on December 8th. We wish her the best of luck!