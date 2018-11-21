Albania’s growing potential as a superyacht destination
“Every year the numbers are increasing, with official statistics from the authorities showing that 1007 yachts visited just Saranda port in 2018, compared to 842 in 2017…” Albania is not commonly thought of as a superyacht destination, but every year more and more yachts are visiting the country. Because of its proximity to Greece, Montenegro, Croatia and Italy, and its unspoiled natural beauty, Albania has been dubbed by some as the next Montenegro, with prolific superyachts, including sailing yacht A, Pelorus, Tango, Zeus and Queen K, having visited just this year…
LindaDajci - We aiming for you to pay the least amount of tax payable within the law and it's why every year the owners, directo...