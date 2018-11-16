Albania – The Gem of Europe!

Brave World War 2 Halifax crew buried in dignified ceremony in Albania Seven crew members of the 148 (special duties) squadron RAF who were onboard the RAF Halifax JP244 aircraft have been laid to rest almost 75 years after they were killed carrying out a supply mission over Albania. A burial service to honour the crewmen was held earlier today (Wednesday 24 October) at the Commonwealth War […]

Where to Find Olive Oil in Albania There are more than 12 million olive trees in Albania. More than ten percent of those trees are aged 1,000-3,000 years Olive oil or the ‘liquid gold’ as it was called by Homer, is the most valuable component of the Mediterranean diet. November is the best time of the year to find high-quality olive oil […]

Albania’s growing potential as a superyacht destination “Every year the numbers are increasing, with official statistics from the authorities showing that 1007 yachts visited just Saranda port in 2018, compared to 842 in 2017…” Albania is not commonly thought of as a superyacht destination, but every year more and more yachts are visiting the country. Because of its proximity to Greece, Montenegro, Croatia and […]

Ksamil in Albania among the top 10 destinations to visit in 2019 by DailyMail UK Ksamil is a village located in Southern Albania and from all accounts is a beautiful hidden gem. Situated along a stretch of the Albanian Riviera, it offers crystal clear waters, secluded beaches and peaceful restaurants. Nearby sights include Syri I Kaltër (the Blue Eye) – a lake where bubbles create colours that look like an eye, and […]