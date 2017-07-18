Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Login

Albania an important gateway in the heart of the Mediterranean

Culture, Travel July 18, 2017

One hour flight distance from European capitals. Stretches along seashores of the Adriatic and Ionian seas. More than 300km of coastline. Memorable holidays. Unexplored shores. A varying landscape of nature. More than 2700m high mountains. More than 7700 acres of forests. Hidden Valleys. In the heart of mountains, tall-stone architecture, guest houses. More than 3200 plant species. Among Europe’s biggest water resources. More than 500 lakes. 12 National parks spreading across 39% of the country. More than 20 underwater caves. Sport and adventure. More than 5000 years of history. 7 Ancient theatres. Unesco heritage. More than 95 cultural monuments. More than 250 days of sunshine per year. More than 160 castles and fortresses. Fresh bio food. Capital city Tirana is a dynamic vibrant metropol. Youngest population in Europe…

Famous Albanians acknowledged around the world for their achievements;

  • Blessed Teresa of Calcutta – Commonly known as Mother Teresa
  • Ismail Kadare – A universal yet deeply rooted in his won soil writer it has been compared to Gogol, Kafka and Orwe
  • Jim Belushi – Hollywood well known actor musician and comedian
  • Inva Mula – An opera master class singer
  • Ibrahim Kodra – An internationally renown Albanian painter
  • Fadil Berisha – Albanian born world famous fashion photographer
  • Ferid Murad – Winner of Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine
    and many more…

“Albania is an inspiring example of religious harmony” Pope Francis in Tirana September 21st, 2014. Albanians are great believers living in a peaceful coexistence.

                            

56 total views, 1 today

  

  • Western Balkans: Europe’s new adventure playground

    by on May 15, 2017 - 0 Comments

    Rafting and kayaking in Albania: Thanks to some of the most stunning scenery in the Balkans as well as several enthusiastic local tour operators, Albania is an up-and-coming contender on the European adventure sports scene. Hiking in the Albanian Alps (home to bears, wolves and deer, among other wildlife) is particularly popular; the highlight is […]

  • Albania Mania; Perfect beaches, mountain hikes and truly local food. Packing yet?

    by on May 12, 2017 - 0 Comments

    Albania’s one-of-a-kind culinary scene and genuine slow-food network is straight from the pages of a locavore fairy-tale. Wedged between northern Greece, Kosovo, Macedonia, the mountains of Montenegro and the warm waters of the Ionian and Adriatic Seas, Albania is a small but fiercely proud country with a unique history, language and cuisine, one that is […]

  • Post-Communist Paradise in Albania

    by on May 14, 2017 - 0 Comments

    Europe has a secret. It’s called Albania—a Maryland-size playground of rugged peaks, emerald seas, and ripping rivers. The only catch? It’s really poor, graft is rampant, and there’s little environmental regulation. Pack your bribe money for a warts-and-all jaunt through the wildest post-Communist state on earth. The Osum River flows out of Albania’s Korça highlands […]

  • Albania – an exceptional place to visit

    by on May 21, 2017 - 0 Comments

    Archaeologists and art-lovers, hikers and historians, oenophiles and ornithologists: all will take home unforgettable memories from a trip to Albania. Those who are interested in archaeology and history will find Albania full of delights. Lovers of the outdoors will be happy just about anywhere in Albania. For most visitors, the greatest revelation about Albania is […]

  • Albania’s bunker museums cast new light on a dark history

    by on May 30, 2017 - 0 Comments

    Bunkers from the postwar Hoxha era still litter Albania’s landscape and, in the capital Tirana, are being opened to the public as the country explores its communist past. Spend just a few days in Albania and you’ll get a sense of how the country was suffocated in the iron grip of its communist dictatorship for […]

