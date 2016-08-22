Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Login

Partnership prospects in Albania and the UK

Description

Hi

I am currently looking for a well connected Albanian business person who wishes to look at partnership prospects in Albania and the UK, you will need to have good connections at all levels in both Albania and the UK. I am looking at a number of projects and need help on these we will work on a profit basis on each transaction.

This is a good opportunity and one which will be profitable please email me or call me on 07956103136

