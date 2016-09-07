Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Login

Post an Ad

£1,343 pcm

Anthea Lettings

04b9629ee7851f979ceb9b20860545fd66395d90
10143f6edbc89f75851beec8393f42ee6b601e8d61662fe29a6ee9b2143ced33d48d0e97bc501786

Description

2 bed terraced house to rent.

Property features

  • Central heating
  • Double glazing

Property description

Anthea Lettings are delighted to offer this 2 bedroom house located in Whitworth Street close to all transport links.
Available fully furnished £1240 4 weekly. Bills not included, deposit and rent in advance required.This is a lovely house situated on a quiet street in the area of Royal Greenwich. It is close to popular attraction river thames and there are lots of local amenities with easy access to local transport.

Wonderfully well presented and a very well maintained house with a fabulous homely feel to it.

Property info

 

No Tags

162 total views, 1 today

  

Listing ID: 70157cff56cb549e

Report problem

Processing your request, Please wait....

Sponsored Links

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Online Users

Users: 3 Guests

Recent Comments

© 2016 ALBANIANMAIL. All Rights Reserved.

ClassiPress Theme - Powered by WordPress