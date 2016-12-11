Albanian speaking production assistant / translator required for social documentary film

Description

Looking for an Albanian speaking production assistant for a documentary about the experience of Albanian migrants in London.

Good English is essential and the candidate must be an empathetic and sociable person. Prior experience in documentary production would be helpful but not essential.

The work is for 3-5 days starting this week coming December 12th un til December 17th. There may be more work available at a later date.

You will be working with an experienced British film-maker for the London based film production company, Key Pictures.

£10 per hour plus travel / food expenses.

For further details please call Simon Hipkins on 07760492441.