A photo story about Albania in black and white

Media Branch Photography July 18, 2017

A black and white story from different city’s of Albania! Traveling in Albania, you might get the impression that someone hit the “pause” button on Albanian culture in the 1950’s. Having been closed to the world for so long, the older generations still dress and live as they did 50 years ago. And while the cities have hardly changed in the last few decades, the villages have hardly changed in the last few centuries. It’s a fascinating glimpse into a different pace of life that has largely been left behind in the modern world…