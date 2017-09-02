7 things you didn’t know you could do in Albania

Go slow: Albania's new food movement From the Adriatic coastline to the Accursed Mountains, a new generation of chefs is putting a modern twist on the country’s traditional dishes. “Drying our homemade jufka pasta in the sun”, “watermelon jam”, “corn bread and white cheese”, “sucking clover in the meadows”, “omelette with wild fennel”, “fritters with plum and honey sauce”… These are all […]

The pearl of the Balkans – A trip through the ‘Accursed Mountains’ of Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro This is the story of our adventure along the ‘Peaks of the Balkans’ trail, leading us on an adventure through the less-known Alpine world of northern Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro. The network of 125 miles of trails through the Prokletije or ‘Cursed’ Mountains was set up in 2011 with the support of the German Society […]

Albania an important gateway in the heart of the Mediterranean One hour flight distance from European capitals. Stretches along seashores of the Adriatic and Ionian seas. More than 300km of coastline. Memorable holidays. Unexplored shores. A varying landscape of nature. More than 2700m high mountains. More than 7700 acres of forests. Hidden Valleys. In the heart of mountains, tall-stone architecture, guest houses. More than 3200 […]

A photo story about Albania in black and white A black and white story from different city’s of Albania! Traveling in Albania, you might get the impression that someone hit the “pause” button on Albanian culture in the 1950’s. Having been closed to the world for so long, the older generations still dress and live as they did 50 years ago. And while the cities […]