14 reasons you need to travel to Albania ASAP

Tourism, Travel December 12, 2018

Sunbathing on pristine beaches, trekking through lonely mountains, exploring ancient ruins… if this sounds like your idea of heaven, you NEED to travel to Albania ASAP. The Balkan gem has avoided mass tourism unlike many of its neighbours, so travel in Albania means many off-the-beaten-path experiences and oodles of authentic local charm.

From numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites to lush mountains and crystal clear Albanian beaches along the Albanian Riviera, adventure awaits you at every turn – and despite what some people may expect, it’s super safe…

Travel to Albania - Hidden Beaches Of The Albanian Riviera

            

  

  • Brave World War 2 Halifax crew buried in dignified ceremony in Albania

    by on November 21, 2018 - 0 Comments

    Seven crew members of the 148 (special duties) squadron RAF who were onboard the RAF Halifax JP244 aircraft have been laid to rest almost 75 years after they were killed carrying out a supply mission over Albania. A burial service to honour the crewmen was held earlier today (Wednesday 24 October) at the Commonwealth War […]

  • Where to Find Olive Oil in Albania

    by on November 16, 2018 - 0 Comments

    There are more than 12 million olive trees in Albania. More than ten percent of those trees are aged 1,000-3,000 years  Olive oil or the ‘liquid gold’ as it was called by Homer, is the most valuable component of the Mediterranean diet. November is the best time of the year to find high-quality olive oil […]

  • Albania’s growing potential as a superyacht destination

    by on November 21, 2018 - 0 Comments

    “Every year the numbers are increasing, with official statistics from the authorities showing that 1007 yachts visited just Saranda port in 2018, compared to 842 in 2017…” Albania is not commonly thought of as a superyacht destination, but every year more and more yachts are visiting the country. Because of its proximity to Greece, Montenegro, Croatia and […]

  • Ksamil in Albania among the top 10 destinations to visit in 2019 by DailyMail UK

    by on November 16, 2018 - 0 Comments

    Ksamil is a village located in Southern Albania and from all accounts is a beautiful hidden gem. Situated along a stretch of the Albanian Riviera, it offers crystal clear waters, secluded beaches and peaceful restaurants. Nearby sights include Syri I Kaltër (the Blue Eye) – a lake where bubbles create colours that look like an eye, and […]

  • Albania - The Gem of Europe!

    by on November 16, 2018 - 0 Comments

    After doing her research and visiting almost EVERY country in Europe…ALBANIA is Alyne’s favorite country! After doing her research and visiting almost EVERY country in Europe…ALBANIA is Alyne’s favorite country! 🇦🇱 (Source: Dear Alyne) pic.twitter.com/xT6qtm19Lr — Team Albanians (@TeamAlbanians) November 11, 2018

