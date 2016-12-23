Welcome, visitor! [ Register | Login

Albanian speaking production assistant / translator required for social doc...

December 23, 2016

Looking for an Albanian speaking production assistant for a documentary about the experience of Albanian migrants in London. Good English is essential and the candidate […]

builder, painter job vacancy

November 11, 2016

i am looking for a person to working with me as a painter or builder interested contact me on; 07448815966  

Electric Center Islington

September 23, 2016

New electrical wholesaler, opened recently in the Islington area. We provide competitive prices, free delivery and offer a fantastic service.

£1,343 pcm

Anthea Lettings

September 8, 2016

2 bed terraced house to rent. Property features Central heating Double glazing Property description Anthea Lettings are delighted to offer this 2 bedroom house located […]

Partnership prospects in Albania and the UK

August 23, 2016

Hi I am currently looking for a well connected Albanian business person who wishes to look at partnership prospects in Albania and the UK, you […]

Irrigation Engineer

March 17, 2015

Computer System for Irrigation of: Trees & Hedges Pots & Patios Lawns Borders & Beds Irrigation Services, Design, Maintenance and Repairs

BSM Driving Instructor – Valdet Iseni

March 4, 2015

bsm driving instructor. Te gjithe Te interesuarit mund Te lajmrohem ne numrin 07886709941 ose ne email valdeti76@hotmail.co.uk. Çmimet jan shume te volitshme. Mund te lajmrohen […]

Looking part-time Job

December 29, 2014

Hello. My names is Morea and I’m from Kosovo and I’m studying in London. I’m searching for a part-time job and if someone here has […]

Albanian Driving Instructor

October 30, 2014

Pershendetje te gjitheve, Une jam nje instruktore makine prej disa vitesh ne West London, Middlesex. Fakti qe jam nje mesuese makine FEMER, u jep konfidence […]

Apartament per shitje ne kompleksin e plazhit te Shengjinit

June 26, 2014

Apartament ne kompleksin e plazhit te Shengjinit, 71.45 metra katrore, duke perfshire  dy ballkone dhe parking nentokesor privat.  Kati i 6. Kompleksi i plazhit te […]

  • A Weekend Road Trip Through Astounding A...

    by on January 11, 2017 - Comments Off on A Weekend Road Trip Through Astounding Albania

    Why?  Why is the question I hear the most. Our long weekend was upon us and my co-workers know that I’m going to go someplace. Where? Many would ask, and then their eyes glaze over at the answer, “Albania”, because it’s a place they do not understand. They politely tell me to have a good […]

  • Tirana fireworks spectacle – 31 De...

    by on January 11, 2017 - 0 Comments

    #Tirana on fire! See the fireworks spectacle over the capital! Celebration of the New Year 2017! Fireworks explode over Nene Tereza Square to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in Tirana, Albania.

  • 7 things you didn’t know you could do in...

    by on October 31, 2016 - Comments Off on 7 things you didn’t know you could do in Albania

    Albania often doesn’t get the kudos it deserves. The country still suffers from the echoes of its Communist past: few people travelled in or out for decades during Enver Hoxha’s dictatorial rule, and as travel in Europe developed, Albania got left behind. It’s now somewhat overlooked by tourists, who would rather opt for Greece’s famously […]

  • Take Five: Albania’s Best Adventur...

    by on October 13, 2016 - Comments Off on Take Five: Albania’s Best Adventures

    Albania sits on the Adriatic coast of the Balkan Peninsula in Southeast Europe. The country is very small, but it’s very diverse. You can travel in an hour and be in a completely different landscape…

  • 48 Hours in Tirana

    by on September 29, 2016 - Comments Off on 48 Hours in Tirana

    Let’s start your first day in Tirana with a fresh cup of coffee in order to fuel your energy for the rest of the day. There are lots of  cafes located at Rruga Ismail Qemali street, so you can choose between them depending on your needs. Lincoln Garden Cafe is a perfect choice during the sunny […]

