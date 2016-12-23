7 things you didn’t know you could do in... Albania often doesn’t get the kudos it deserves. The country still suffers from the echoes of its Communist past: few people travelled in or out for decades during Enver Hoxha’s dictatorial rule, and as travel in Europe developed, Albania got left behind. It’s now somewhat overlooked by tourists, who would rather opt for Greece’s famously […]

Take Five: Albania’s Best Adventur... Albania sits on the Adriatic coast of the Balkan Peninsula in Southeast Europe. The country is very small, but it’s very diverse. You can travel in an hour and be in a completely different landscape…

48 Hours in Tirana Let’s start your first day in Tirana with a fresh cup of coffee in order to fuel your energy for the rest of the day. There are lots of cafes located at Rruga Ismail Qemali street, so you can choose between them depending on your needs. Lincoln Garden Cafe is a perfect choice during the sunny […]

Experience Tirana: A Local‘s Guide Vital and colorful Tirana… The capital of Albania may seem crazy and hectic, but at the same time – peaceful and preoccupied. Tirana perfectly reflects every period of the country’s history: Ottoman rule, World War I, World War II, communism and modern days. Colorful buildings combined with abandoned Soviet buildings give an impression of a […]